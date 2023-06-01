Senior Full Stack Developer – Hybrid

Full Stack Developer – Hybrid
R 400 000.00 to R 700 000.00 Per Annum
Menlyn
International concern seeks a Full Stack Developer who is still ambitious and loves complex problems to solve? Do you like challenges and can work within a Team and on your own equally well? Let’s talk!
For the experienced, innovative and self-motivated Software Developer who will join our Client’s dynamic Team, here is what you will be doing:
Duties:
- Development and enhancement of the company’s in-house Life Insurance Policy Administration Solution
- Develop and creates front-end and back-end software applications using C#, ASP.net, HTML and SQL
- Translate company and customer needs into functional and appealing interactive applications
- Technical quality assurance through quality coding standards and automation testing
- Modify existing software to correct errors, to adapt it to new hardware systems or to upgrade interfaces and improve performance
- Coding and determining the technical requirements from our clients
- Solving code problems
Requirements:
- A relevant IT/Programming diploma or degree at an Accredited Institution
- 10 or more years of work experience
- Proven experience as a Full Stack Developer or similar role
- Life Insurance, pension or financial services industry experience
- Exposure to both front-end and back-end development
- Experience work on a financial system or policy administration system
- Azure experience and training (fundamentals, developing windows azure and web services)
- Agile methodology
- .NET
- Web Services
- DevOps
- C#
- HTML
- SQL
Contact Tracy
