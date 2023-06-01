Senior Java Developer

Looking for Seior Java Developers/ Team Lead Developers, with related technologies. As a core part of the Technology team, responsible for using knowledge of programming languages to design software. Reporting directly into the Director of Software Design and Delivery, receive direction in coding and testing software to ensure functionality, and when directed, also updating software to enhance relevant components. Together with the Director of Software Design and Delivery, collaborate with the Architect and meet with internal clients to determine software needs.

Desired Skills:

Java8

angular

Linux

TypeScript

Spring

HTML

XML

UML

Git

JSP

Hibenate

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client in the Onternational Travel industry is looking for a Senior Java Developer / Team Lead to work in an exciting fast-paced environment. You will be based in their offices in Sandton fwith a view to join the team to work in their offices based in Cyprus, Greece.

