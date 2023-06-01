Senior Java Developer

Skill set we are looking for.
- This is a specialised skill that requires senior Java Developers with experience in specific technologies such as J2EE frameworks, J2EE Java application servers and DB2.
- Frameworks understanding
- Resource requires in-depth understanding of J2EE, MVC (Model View Controller) frameworks and experience with SWING (or similar tech). Strong with OO (object orientated) coding/design as well as understanding various design patterns and their usage.
- 5 years Java Experience should be the minimum
- Knowledge of the main technologies listed below will be an added advantage.
- IBM WebSphere application server
- DB2
- Solaris
- Git
- Visual Studio (pipelines)
- Ant/Maven
- SOAP
- Messaging
- SQL
Why the need.
- Need critical senior Java skills for infrastructure and architecture improvements relating to deprecated DB2 support, DB table size issues.
- IE to EDGE migration.
- Websphere version upgrade
Desired Skills:
- J2EE
- IBM Websphere
- Solaris
- GIT
- Visual Studio
- Ant
- Maven
- SOAP
- SQL
- DB2
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Client is a Financial Services company
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund