Senior Java Developer

Jun 1, 2023

Skill set we are looking for.

  • This is a specialised skill that requires senior Java Developers with experience in specific technologies such as J2EE frameworks, J2EE Java application servers and DB2.
  • Frameworks understanding
  • Resource requires in-depth understanding of J2EE, MVC (Model View Controller) frameworks and experience with SWING (or similar tech). Strong with OO (object orientated) coding/design as well as understanding various design patterns and their usage.
  • 5 years Java Experience should be the minimum
  • Knowledge of the main technologies listed below will be an added advantage.
  • IBM WebSphere application server
  • DB2
  • Solaris
  • Git
  • Visual Studio (pipelines)
  • Ant/Maven
  • SOAP
  • Messaging
  • SQL

Why the need.

  • Need critical senior Java skills for infrastructure and architecture improvements relating to deprecated DB2 support, DB table size issues.
  • IE to EDGE migration.
  • Websphere version upgrade

Desired Skills:

  • J2EE
  • IBM Websphere
  • Solaris
  • GIT
  • Visual Studio
  • Ant
  • Maven
  • SOAP
  • SQL
  • DB2

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Client is a Financial Services company

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund

