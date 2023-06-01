Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Skill set we are looking for.

This is a specialised skill that requires senior Java Developers with experience in specific technologies such as J2EE frameworks, J2EE Java application servers and DB2.

Frameworks understanding

Resource requires in-depth understanding of J2EE, MVC (Model View Controller) frameworks and experience with SWING (or similar tech). Strong with OO (object orientated) coding/design as well as understanding various design patterns and their usage.

5 years Java Experience should be the minimum

Knowledge of the main technologies listed below will be an added advantage.

IBM WebSphere application server

DB2

Solaris

Git

Visual Studio (pipelines)

Ant/Maven

SOAP

Messaging

SQL

Why the need.

Need critical senior Java skills for infrastructure and architecture improvements relating to deprecated DB2 support, DB table size issues.

IE to EDGE migration.

Websphere version upgrade

Desired Skills:

J2EE

IBM Websphere

Solaris

GIT

Visual Studio

Ant

Maven

SOAP

SQL

DB2

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Client is a Financial Services company

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

