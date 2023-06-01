Senior SQL DBA

A team responsible for digitally enabled technology service as a group COE, driving business and transformation and providing group-wide digital and data architecture, operating the various technology platforms and shared services, ensuring cyber and information security resilience acting as technology governance and risk orchestrator for one of the leading Financial Services groups are seeking an SQL Senior Database Administrator.

The Senior SQL DBA is expected to:

Design, install, configure, administer, monitor, and troubleshoot all components of the SQL Platform including the core database as well as the additional components and functionality.

Take responsibility for security administration as well as administration tasks related to SDLC.

Consult with developers and other parties to ensure the appropriate design and implementation in line with business requirements.

Direct the tasks of other DBAs although the actual management of the members is not required.

Act as the expert for a specific database system and will ensure design of the database system, supporting database systems as well as the processes to support the database system.

Perform research on industry trends related to the SQL DBMS to improve systems.

Responsibilities:

Implementation of New Databases in line with design, including installation of DBMS

Assistance with database design together with Client

Design of supporting functions to ensure a functioning database (e.g. backup, replication, patching)

Design of supporting processes to ensure a functioning database (e.g. user access, performance monitoring

Response to analysis of Incidents of database

Perform patching of database

Troubleshooting of incidents and events up to second level

Escalation of performance, security or availability issues

Engage database vendor on troubleshooting urgent or complex incidents or events and troubleshoot till resolution

Responsible for the definition, creation and maintenance of Client application database structures

Analyze, test, and implement physical database designs supporting business applications.

Ensure data recoverability, database availability, data integrity, agreed level of performance and capacity planning for physical databases.

Research on latest practices related to the deployment and support of DBMS

Ensure maintenance plans and documentation are in place, re-visited and updated at least once quarterly or after changes impacting the application area.

DBA performance enhancements

Process enhancements and improvements in supporting the database

Assist overall troubleshooting and incident resolution on group wide outages.

Ensure documentation of database design and work practices (e.g. DR design, database design, installation instruction)

Reference best practices of DBMS reference documentation

Establish and execute policies to ensure data in database conform to Regulations and relevant company policies and the maintenance of data (including data deletion)

Create database scripts to assist in the operation of the database

Troubleshoot Security administration components including LDAP and Kerberos

User and security administration on the DBMS:

Create and change users, assign and remove role assignments, perform password resets, lock and unlock accounts

Create and change security roles by adding and removing relevant permissions

Create, change and troubleshoot analytical privileges (data dependent authorizations)

Troubleshoot security issues

Log reviews and ongoing reviews of user privileges to databases

Design and execute process required to promote code and structures between databases in line with

SLDC and company policies

Create design and execute instructions for refresh of data in Dev and QA databases

Design, and set up of monitoring tools of the DBMS

Support application development teams in choosing and configuring database correctly in support of application performance and security

Support the Application Development Life Cycle and development approaches like Agile

Qualifications

Matric

Degree or Diploma in Information Technology

Database Administration Certification

Knowledge and Experience

Working knowledge of SQL Server, Sound working knowledge of the operating system SQL reside on and SQL’s usage of underlying infrastructure.

Knowledge and understanding of general database concepts

Understanding up to SQL Server 2019

Working knowledge and understanding of SQL2012 to 2019

Working knowledge and sound understanding of all available products, services and resources in the SQL Server suite of products

Knowledge to advise and execute on integration to the MS SQL environment including REST, SOAP, ODBC, JDBC, ODBO and other MSSQL supported connectors

Knowledge and experience in IT Data Analysis

Knowledge and experience in working with Database Security

Knowledge and experience in Project Coordination

Knowledge and experience in IT Risk Management

At least 7 – 8 years of experience as a SQL DBA in a large enterprise environment

Desired Skills:

SQL Server Database Administration

