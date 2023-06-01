Software Developer

Jun 1, 2023

Full Stack Developer
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • A relevant IT / Programming diploma or degree at an Accredited Institution
  • 10 or more year’s work experience
  • Proven experience as a Full Stack Developer or similar role
  • Life Insurance, pension, or financial services industry
  • Exposure to both front-end and backend
  • Experience working on working on a financial system or policy admin system.
  • Azure training (fundamentals, developing windows azure and web services)
  • Agile methodology
  • net
  • Web services
  • DevOps
  • C#
  • HTML
  • NET
  • SQL

POSITION OUTPUTS

  • Development and enhancement of the companies in house developed Life Insurance Policy Administration solution.
  • Develop and creates front-end and back-end software applications using C#, ASP.NET, HTML and SQL.
  • Translate company and customer needs into functional and appealing interactive applications.
  • Technical quality assurance through quality coding standards and automation testing.
  • Modify existing software to correct errors, to adapt it to new hardware systems or to upgrade interfaces and improve performance.
  • Coding and determining the technical requirements from our clients.
  • Solving code problems.

Desired Skills:

  • Coding
  • Solving code
  • Technical skills
  • Full stack

