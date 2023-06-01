Software Engineer – Backend 0198

Technical knowledge :

  • Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
  • At least 6 years’ worth of experience using back-end technologies such as
    • Python
    • Node.js
    • Java

  • Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred):
    • API Gateway, CloudWatch, DynamoDB, SQS, SNS, Kinesis, S3, etc.
    • Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems
    • Compute: Kubernetes and Severless
    • Virtual networks, including communication with on-premise networks
    • Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)
    • Infrastructure as Code (Terraform, CloudFormation)
    • Monitoring and log analytics

  • Experience with Databases both Sql and NoSql

  • Experience with:
    • Web Services Design & Deployment
    • REST
    • GIT

  • Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns
  • Experience in AGILE or SCRUM.

Desired Skills:

  • Relevant IT Degree
  • Cloud Certifications
  • Development
  • Deploy applications
  • Monitoring
  • Design/Architecture
  • Backend Development

Learn more/Apply for this position