Systems Coordinator – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is searching for a Systems Coordinator who will stand in for Group development and Systems manager from 18 June 2023 till 31 January 2024.

Duties/Responsibilities:

Attend and lead daily team update meetings: Facilitate and lead daily team update meetings, ensuring all team members are present and discussing progress and addressing roadblocks.

Coordinate work from change forums: Participate in change forums, provide updates on project progress, coordinate with stakeholders, and distribute work assignments.

Coordinate Change Management: Coordinate and manage the change process, including assessing impact, identifying risks, and informing stakeholders about changes and implications.

Coordinate with external vendors: Serve as the primary point of contact for external vendors, ensuring their deliverables align with project requirements and timelines and addressing any issues that may arise.

Keep key stakeholders updated: Provide regular status reports, organize meetings or presentations, and communicate timely updates to keep key stakeholders informed.

Coordinate work between teams: Act as the central point of contact for coordinating work between business, system support, SQL developers, web developers, and business analysts.

Direct queries to the correct teams: Assess and direct queries from various sources to the appropriate teams for resolution based on project structure and team responsibilities.

Manage operational as well as project budgets: Ensure costs does not exceed budget, approve, and submit invoices for payment.

Preferred Qualification:

Grade 12

Strong communication skills, both verbal and written.

Excellent organizational and time management skills.

Ability to work effectively in a team environment.

Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite, especially Excel and SharePoint.

Experience Required:

5+ years of experience in project management or related field.

Experience in change management processes and project management methodologies.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

