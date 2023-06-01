Systems Coordinator – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is searching for a Systems Coordinator who will stand in for Group development and Systems manager from 18 June 2023 till 31 January 2024.
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Attend and lead daily team update meetings: Facilitate and lead daily team update meetings, ensuring all team members are present and discussing progress and addressing roadblocks.
- Coordinate work from change forums: Participate in change forums, provide updates on project progress, coordinate with stakeholders, and distribute work assignments.
- Coordinate Change Management: Coordinate and manage the change process, including assessing impact, identifying risks, and informing stakeholders about changes and implications.
- Coordinate with external vendors: Serve as the primary point of contact for external vendors, ensuring their deliverables align with project requirements and timelines and addressing any issues that may arise.
- Keep key stakeholders updated: Provide regular status reports, organize meetings or presentations, and communicate timely updates to keep key stakeholders informed.
- Coordinate work between teams: Act as the central point of contact for coordinating work between business, system support, SQL developers, web developers, and business analysts.
- Direct queries to the correct teams: Assess and direct queries from various sources to the appropriate teams for resolution based on project structure and team responsibilities.
- Manage operational as well as project budgets: Ensure costs does not exceed budget, approve, and submit invoices for payment.
Preferred Qualification:
- Grade 12
- Strong communication skills, both verbal and written.
- Excellent organizational and time management skills.
- Ability to work effectively in a team environment.
- Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite, especially Excel and SharePoint.
Experience Required:
- 5+ years of experience in project management or related field.
- Experience in change management processes and project management methodologies.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML