Systems Coordinator – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jun 1, 2023

Our client is searching for a Systems Coordinator who will stand in for Group development and Systems manager from 18 June 2023 till 31 January 2024.

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Attend and lead daily team update meetings: Facilitate and lead daily team update meetings, ensuring all team members are present and discussing progress and addressing roadblocks.

  • Coordinate work from change forums: Participate in change forums, provide updates on project progress, coordinate with stakeholders, and distribute work assignments.

  • Coordinate Change Management: Coordinate and manage the change process, including assessing impact, identifying risks, and informing stakeholders about changes and implications.

  • Coordinate with external vendors: Serve as the primary point of contact for external vendors, ensuring their deliverables align with project requirements and timelines and addressing any issues that may arise.

  • Keep key stakeholders updated: Provide regular status reports, organize meetings or presentations, and communicate timely updates to keep key stakeholders informed.

  • Coordinate work between teams: Act as the central point of contact for coordinating work between business, system support, SQL developers, web developers, and business analysts.

  • Direct queries to the correct teams: Assess and direct queries from various sources to the appropriate teams for resolution based on project structure and team responsibilities.

  • Manage operational as well as project budgets: Ensure costs does not exceed budget, approve, and submit invoices for payment.

Preferred Qualification:

  • Grade 12

  • Strong communication skills, both verbal and written.

  • Excellent organizational and time management skills.

  • Ability to work effectively in a team environment.

  • Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite, especially Excel and SharePoint.

Experience Required:

  • 5+ years of experience in project management or related field.

  • Experience in change management processes and project management methodologies.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position