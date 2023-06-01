Systems Coordinator

Our client is searching for a Systems Coordinator, your main responsibility will be to stand in for the Group Development and Systems Manager from June 18, 2023, until January 31, 2024. During this period, you will be responsible for coordinating and overseeing various systems-related activities within the organization.

Duties/Responsibilities:

Attend and lead daily team update meetings: Facilitate and lead daily team update meetings, ensuring all team members are present and discussing progress and addressing roadblocks.

Coordinate work from change forums: Participate in change forums, provide updates on project progress, coordinate with stakeholders, and distribute work assignments.

Coordinate Change Management: Coordinate and manage the change process, including assessing impact, identifying risks, and informing stakeholders about changes and implications.

Coordinate with external vendors: Serve as the primary point of contact for external vendors, ensuring their deliverables align with project requirements and timelines and addressing any issues that may arise.

Keep key stakeholders updated: Provide regular status reports, organize meetings or presentations, and communicate timely updates to keep key stakeholders informed.

Coordinate work between teams: Act as the central point of contact for coordinating work between business, system support, SQL developers, web developers, and business analysts.

Direct queries to the correct teams: Assess and direct queries from various sources to the appropriate teams for resolution based on project structure and team responsibilities.

Manage operational as well as project budgets: Ensure costs does not exceed budget, approve, and submit invoices for payment.

Preferred Qualification:

Grade 12

Strong communication skills, both verbal and written.

Excellent organizational and time management skills.

Ability to work effectively in a team environment.

Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite, especially Excel and SharePoint.

Experience Required:

5+ years of experience in project management or related field.

Experience in change management processes and project management methodologies.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position