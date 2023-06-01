Systems Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg North

A vacancy exists within a dynamic after sales service department in the automotive sector.

This position reports to the Senior Systems Manager and is based in Johannesburg.

The position will focus on the management, maintenance, and enhancement of the After-Sales related systems. This position will work collaboratively with cross-functional teams (Service, Technical, Warranty, and the dealer network).

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

Project Management

Coordinating internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of projects.

Developing project scopes and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders / business owners and ensuring technical feasibility.

Ensuring that all projects are delivered on-time and within scope.

Ensuring resource availability and aligning priorities to business needs and expectations.

Continuous feedback to stakeholders /business owners.

Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors/dealers.

Application Management

Continuous improvement of workflows and systems to speed up processes.

Business analysis and specking of system changes.

Ongoing development and maintenance of existing and new systems.

To have a close relationship with the development team and to ensure that there is an understanding of the system requirements.

Managing new BI development and reporting.

3rd Part Systems Integration

Management of Integration to 3rd Party Systems. E.g., Dealer Management Systems, Innovation, and SAP.

Quality assurance of any new system changes.

Monitoring of live systems and escalation of any issues.

Human Resources

Management of supplier teams

Continuous development and training of staff

Empowerment of staff

QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

NQF level 7: (360 credits – Level 8 Framework) or equivalent qualification

Project Management

System Development experience

Business analysis experience

Project management experience

Experience with Application Integration and Business Process Integration

Database knowledge (DB2) and SQL

Dealer Sales or Service experience preferable

Warranty process experience

Computer Literacy (MS Office package – advanced)

Excellent communication skills (verbal and written)

COMPETENCIES:

Innovative ideas

Appropriate judgement & problem solving

Decision making

Perseverance and Assertiveness

Prioritisation and Allocation of Resources

Teamwork

Establishing Framework and Systems for Management

Special Conditions Attached to the job:

May be required to act in the capacity of surrounding posts.

May be required to work overtime.

May be required to travel and stay overnight.

Maybe required to be placed on standby.

May be required to participate in Development Programs Travel to Dealers where necessary

Travel to suppliers for meetings as required.

Desired Skills:

After sales systems management

Project management

Systems development

DB2 and SQL

Employer & Job Benefits:

14th Cheque – not guaranteed

