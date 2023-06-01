Systems Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg North

A vacancy exists within a dynamic after sales service department in the automotive sector.
This position reports to the Senior Systems Manager and is based in Johannesburg.
The position will focus on the management, maintenance, and enhancement of the After-Sales related systems. This position will work collaboratively with cross-functional teams (Service, Technical, Warranty, and the dealer network).
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:
Project Management
- Coordinating internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of projects.
- Developing project scopes and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders / business owners and ensuring technical feasibility.
- Ensuring that all projects are delivered on-time and within scope.
- Ensuring resource availability and aligning priorities to business needs and expectations.
- Continuous feedback to stakeholders /business owners.
- Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors/dealers.
Application Management
- Continuous improvement of workflows and systems to speed up processes.
- Business analysis and specking of system changes.
- Ongoing development and maintenance of existing and new systems.
- To have a close relationship with the development team and to ensure that there is an understanding of the system requirements.
- Managing new BI development and reporting.
3rd Part Systems Integration
- Management of Integration to 3rd Party Systems. E.g., Dealer Management Systems, Innovation, and SAP.
- Quality assurance of any new system changes.
- Monitoring of live systems and escalation of any issues.
Human Resources
- Management of supplier teams
- Continuous development and training of staff
- Empowerment of staff
QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:
- NQF level 7: (360 credits – Level 8 Framework) or equivalent qualification
- Project Management
- System Development experience
- Business analysis experience
- Project management experience
- Experience with Application Integration and Business Process Integration
- Database knowledge (DB2) and SQL
- Dealer Sales or Service experience preferable
- Warranty process experience
- Computer Literacy (MS Office package – advanced)
- Excellent communication skills (verbal and written)
COMPETENCIES:
- Innovative ideas
- Appropriate judgement & problem solving
- Decision making
- Perseverance and Assertiveness
- Prioritisation and Allocation of Resources
- Teamwork
- Establishing Framework and Systems for Management
Special Conditions Attached to the job:
- May be required to act in the capacity of surrounding posts.
- May be required to work overtime.
- May be required to travel and stay overnight.
- Maybe required to be placed on standby.
- May be required to participate in Development Programs Travel to Dealers where necessary
- Travel to suppliers for meetings as required.
Desired Skills:
- After sales systems management
- Project management
- Systems development
- DB2 and SQL
Employer & Job Benefits:
- 14th Cheque – not guaranteed