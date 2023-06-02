Application Support Specialist

Our client is currently seeking an Application Support Specialist.

Main purpose of the job

Application Administration

Support

System Administration

UAT

Write and execute SQL queries

Job objectives

Attend to system user queries

Assist with fault finding

Interact with other IT departments for any new requirements

Assist with technical specifications and information gathering

Interact with 3rd party IT system vendors

Requirements

Matric

Degree

SQL experience (1 to 2 years)

System testing (2 to 3 years)

System support (2 to 3 years)

Desired Skills:

sql

application

support

