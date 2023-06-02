Application Support Specialist – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client is currently seeking an Application Support Specialist.
Main purpose of the job
Application Administration
Support
System Administration
UAT
Write and execute SQL queries
Job objectives
Attend to system user queries
Assist with fault finding
Interact with other IT departments for any new requirements
Assist with technical specifications and information gathering
Interact with 3rd party IT system vendors
Requirements
Matric
Degree
SQL experience (1 to 2 years)
System testing (2 to 3 years)
System support (2 to 3 years)
Desired Skills:
- sql
- application
- support