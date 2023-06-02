Azure Data Engineer – Johannesburg – up to R650 Per Hour at E -merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

If you possess exceptional skills as an Azure Data Engineer and have a strong desire to assist businesses in achieving success through data, this opportunity is perfect for you!

A forward-thinking B2B organization is currently seeking an Azure data engineer to become part of their team. They specialize in delivering digital solutions that empower businesses to enhance their potential through comprehensive analytics, efficient data management, and successful digital transformation.

As a chosen candidate, you will utilize your expertise in modern data engineering within an Azure environment to aid diverse clients in making well-informed, data-driven business decisions.

If you are passionate about working with data and possess the necessary skills and experience, don’t hesitate to submit your application right away!

Got The Skills?

Azure SQL

Azure Synapse

Azure Data Factory

Azure Data Lake

Spark-SQL

Kafka

Power BI

Are You Qualified?

3+ years’ experience as an Azure Data Engineer

The Reference Number for this position is BRM56891 which is a 12-month Renewable Contract position based in Craigavon, Johannesburg offering a cost to company of up to R650 Per Hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bryce at [Email Address Removed] or call him at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Azure

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

