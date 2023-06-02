BI Analyst

R 360 000.00 – R 480 000.00 Per Annum

Cape Town

International concern seeks an experienced BI Analyst to join their Team. You will report into the Group IT Manager – Insights, Data and Planning.

Purpose of the Role:

Internal consultant for business systems with the focus on all basis functions, application management service (AMS), authorizations (all general system issues, user and access management, etc.) and user training. Support in project management. Project lead and coordination of external support.

Professional Requirements:

Degree in business and/or economical areas.

Deep knowledge of SAP (ERP & BW), SAP Analytic Cloud, Power BI, Essbase & HFM, S&OP systems and Financial Planning systems (alternatively, comparable experience).

English mandatory, German favourable.

Experience Required:

Several years’ experience in supporting and consulting applications, able to analyse business process requirements and specify/propose solutions, experience in international projects. Business know how about reporting and planning. Communication skills to business users. Training of business users.

Competencies:

Action oriented, Perseverance, Compusure, Integrity and trust, Priority setting, Customer focus, Functional/technical skills, Peer relationships, Problem Solving.

