BI and SQL Specialist at M&M Consulting

Key areas of responsibility
- SQL server 2012 and above relational database development
- Stored procedures, Functions, triggers
- SSIS and SQL queries
- SSAS Development and maintenance
- Developing SSRS reports
- Writing more complex queries for specialised requirements on current and new projects
- Develop operational reporting systems
- Develop systems to support operations
- Ensure that data sources cater for demands of ad hoc extracts
- Operations and maintenance of standard, routine queries
- Operate, maintain, enhance and optimize queries and systems
- Ensure correct preparation of data for all operations
- Additional tasks related to data extracts, automated operations and SQL queries as required
- Assist with queries to support both business projects, operational and informational needs
- Ensure that best practices are adhered to at all times
- Datawarehousing
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft Reporting Services –
- Microsoft Integration Services –
- Microsoft SQL Server DBA skills –
- Knowledge of OLAP cubes –
- Excel knowledge (using PowerPivot
- PowerQuery and PowerMap)
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Database Design / Development / Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree