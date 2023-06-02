Business Analyst Finance (Contract)

This role plays an instrumental role across business and delivery teams to ensure that solutions are delivered according to the business requirements considering cost, user and organisation benefit. The nature of projects in this role are generally across domains, high profile and complex in nature demanding expert business, process and technology perspectives and recommendations.

Information Seeking & Analysis

Perform high-level analysis activities in the cycle (assisting to unpack Features, identify high-level impacts and dependencies etc.) at a Senior / Specialist proficiency level.

Understand, analyse and identify areas for improvement in the current business environment and across other shared process/system business environments.

Operate confidently within and make contributions where appropriate to business strategy, current trends and developments in the retail industry.

Leadership, Facilitation & Influencing

Taking ownership to provide knowledge within specific area and identify possible improvement within the team. This includes interviews, presentations and workshop facilitations with both business & IT.

Works closely with Architects, Designers and Business stakeholders to evaluate suggested solutions.

Advise on alternatives presented by the technical designers and providing recommendations regarding the business design.

Lead others to advance objectives of the organisation.

Influencing stakeholders (within IT and Business) to consider solutions which will work best for the business.

Persuade stakeholders to change practises and consider other alternatives.

Coaching and mentoring for the Junior and Intermediate BA resources on business analysis processes and delivery.

Qualifications:

Degree with 5 to 8 years related experience.

Advanced BA certification, CBAP, AAC or similar

Experience:

Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

Business Process Management experience

Excellent communication, both written and verbal

Excellent relationship management and collaboration skills

Good planning and time management skills

Willingness to coach and mentor junior team members

Good business and IT acumen

Self-starter, with a can-do attitude

Customer focused

Analytical thinking

Decision making

Results driven

Required:

SAP Experience (Preferably Retail)

Good understanding of Buying processes – Vendor contract creation; Vendor negotiations; Master data (e.g. Vendor, Article, Sites, Pricing)

Basic understanding of Finance processes – Rebates billing (SAP Retail/ SAP FI)

Basic understanding of the following business areas:

Procurement

DC Operations

Sales

Optional:

Experience in working with financial processes and systems (e.g. SAP FI)

Experience in working with rebates and/or pricing structures.

Desired Skills:

