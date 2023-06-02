Client Reporting Analyst – Institutional Investments

Overview:

The role of a Client Reporting Analyst is to service clients, invested via an Investment Management Agreement or equivalent, by providing agreed reporting within set deadlines. Each Client Reporting Analyst is expected to continually update procedures with a view to reduce risk, identify efficiencies in process, improve efficiency and accommodate change to strategies, client demands, or in response to industry change.

Responsibilities:

Co-ordinate, produce and check within set timeframes/client deadlines the following: daily and weekly reports monthly, quarterly, and annual valuations quarterly and annual investment reports produce client ad-hoc reports complete regulatory reports

Production of quarter end analysis and statistical data

Maintain records of when reports have been sent for audit purposes

Assist in processes which support various other administration requirements e.g. client operations analysts

Liaison with various internal teams; including Client Managers, PMs, Performance and Attribution teams

Maintenance of the RDT system and ensure that it is updated timely

Assist Transition Managers with the smooth implementation of new clients and restructures

Requirements:

Technical Knowledge and Experience:

Relevant Degree/Investment Management Certificate and/or related industry qualifications preferable

3 years Industry/Operations experience

Financial market knowledge (instruments and products)

System Skills:

MS Excel (intermediate/advanced level)

MS Power Point

Personal Attributes:

Client focused, with exceptional interpersonal and communication skills

Organised and priority driven

Exceptionally high standards of work, attention to detail and accuracy

Works well under pressure and adheres to deadlines

Proactive and conscientious

Applies critical thinking

Self-motivated

Desired Skills:

Client Reporting

Data Analysis

Investments

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft PowerPoint

Stakeholder Management

Valuations

