Data Engineer
R 400 000.00 – R 576 000.00 Per Annum
Cape Town
International concern seeks an experienced and driven Data Engineer to join the Team. You will be reporting into the Group IT Manager BI.
Purpose of the Job:
The data engineer is ultimately accountable for preparing and manipulating data for further analysis, including ETL and will support testing across the development lifecycle
The Data Engineer is responsible for extracting and transforming data from source systems, understanding how to integrate or join different sources to create a dataset that can be used for reporting, analysis and analytics. Overall the Data Engineer will strive for efficiency by aligning data systems with business goals. Role will also be involved in testing activities with the assistance from a Business Analyst and Data Architect/Modeller.
Professional Requirements:
- Degree in Computer Science, IT, or similar field; a Master’s is a plus
- Extensive experience of designing, developing and testing ETL processes
- Experience of batch and real-time processing
- Experience in extracting value and features from large scale data and toolsets
- Modern code development practices
- Extensive experience working with SAP ERP and BW/4 HANA (Frontend and Backend)
- Experience of relational and NoSQL data modelling approaches
- Experience of at least one packaged ETL tool
- Technical expertise with data models, data mining, and segmentation techniques
- Extensive hands-on experience with hands-on experience with BW Data modelling and SQL database design
- Data engineering certification (e.g. MS Azure Data Engineer or SAP Data Architects) is a plus
- Working proficiency in English and any other European languages are a plus
Competencies:
- Data Modelling
- Semantic Layer Management
- Data Transformation
- Data Profiling
- Data Wrangling
- Data Sampling
- Data Quality Remediation
- Translation of interface specifications into data ingestion and standardisation scripts
- Good critical thinking and proven problem solving abilities
- Great numerical and analytical skills
- Former working experience in a corporate IT team
- Basic understanding of compliance frameworks like SOx
- Experience working in an agile business environment
