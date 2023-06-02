Data Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Data Engineer

R 400 000.00 – R 576 000.00 Per Annum

Cape Town

International concern seeks an experienced and driven Data Engineer to join the Team. You will be reporting into the Group IT Manager BI.

Purpose of the Job:

The data engineer is ultimately accountable for preparing and manipulating data for further analysis, including ETL and will support testing across the development lifecycle

The Data Engineer is responsible for extracting and transforming data from source systems, understanding how to integrate or join different sources to create a dataset that can be used for reporting, analysis and analytics. Overall the Data Engineer will strive for efficiency by aligning data systems with business goals. Role will also be involved in testing activities with the assistance from a Business Analyst and Data Architect/Modeller.

Professional Requirements:

Degree in Computer Science, IT, or similar field; a Master’s is a plus

Extensive experience of designing, developing and testing ETL processes

Experience of batch and real-time processing

Experience in extracting value and features from large scale data and toolsets

Modern code development practices

Extensive experience working with SAP ERP and BW/4 HANA (Frontend and Backend)

Experience of relational and NoSQL data modelling approaches

Experience of at least one packaged ETL tool

Technical expertise with data models, data mining, and segmentation techniques

Extensive hands-on experience with hands-on experience with BW Data modelling and SQL database design

Data engineering certification (e.g. MS Azure Data Engineer or SAP Data Architects) is a plus

Working proficiency in English and any other European languages are a plus

Competencies:

Data Modelling

Semantic Layer Management

Data Transformation

Data Profiling

Data Wrangling

Data Sampling

Data Quality Remediation

Translation of interface specifications into data ingestion and standardisation scripts

Good critical thinking and proven problem solving abilities

Great numerical and analytical skills

Former working experience in a corporate IT team

Basic understanding of compliance frameworks like SOx

Experience working in an agile business environment

Contact Tracy [Phone Number Removed]; and email [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

ETL

SAP BW/HANA

Data Modelling

