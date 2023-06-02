Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.
We are looking for a DevOps Engineer to join our financial services client based in Johannesburg for a 12-months contract role.
What you will be doing:
- Setting up tools and required infrastructure
- Defining and setting development, test, release, update, and support processes for DevOps operation
- Have the technical skill to review, verify, and validate the software code developed in the project.
- Troubleshooting techniques and fixing the code bugs
- Monitoring the processes during the entire lifecycle for its adherence and updating or creating new processes for improvement and minimizing the wastage
- Encouraging and building automated processes wherever possible
- Identifying and deploying cybersecurity measures by continuously performing vulnerability assessment and risk management
- Coordination and communication within the team and with customers
- Selecting and deploying appropriate CI/CD tools
- Strive for continuous improvement and build continuous integration, continuous development, and constant deployment pipeline (CI/CD Pipeline)
- Mentoring and guiding the team members
- Monitoring and measuring customer experience
- Managing periodic reporting on the progress to the management and the customer
What we are looking for:
- Completed bachelor’s degree in computer programming, computer science, or information technology or other related
- 7 years of experience as a Dev Ops and AWS
- Working knowledge on Windows/ Linux based infrastructure
- Good understanding of YAML, BASH
- Configuration and managing databases such as MySQL, Mongo
- Excellent troubleshooting
- Working knowledge of various tools, open-source technologies, and cloud services
- Awareness of critical concepts in DevOps,Rancher,.Net core, Rabbit MQ, Elastic stac and Agile principles
- Fundamental understanding of TCP/IP, DNS, SSL, Jenkins, Terraform and load balancing
- Hands-on experience with Docker
- Knowledge of Web Services / Micro Services (REST)
Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.
Desired Skills:
- DevOps
- AWS
- Jenkins