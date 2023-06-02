DevOps Engineer – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a DevOps Engineer to join our financial services client based in Johannesburg for a 12-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Setting up tools and required infrastructure

Defining and setting development, test, release, update, and support processes for DevOps operation

Have the technical skill to review, verify, and validate the software code developed in the project.

Troubleshooting techniques and fixing the code bugs

Monitoring the processes during the entire lifecycle for its adherence and updating or creating new processes for improvement and minimizing the wastage

Encouraging and building automated processes wherever possible

Identifying and deploying cybersecurity measures by continuously performing vulnerability assessment and risk management

Coordination and communication within the team and with customers

Selecting and deploying appropriate CI/CD tools

Strive for continuous improvement and build continuous integration, continuous development, and constant deployment pipeline (CI/CD Pipeline)

Mentoring and guiding the team members

Monitoring and measuring customer experience

Managing periodic reporting on the progress to the management and the customer

What we are looking for:

Completed bachelor’s degree in computer programming, computer science, or information technology or other related

7 years of experience as a Dev Ops and AWS

Working knowledge on Windows/ Linux based infrastructure

Good understanding of YAML, BASH

Configuration and managing databases such as MySQL, Mongo

Excellent troubleshooting

Working knowledge of various tools, open-source technologies, and cloud services

Awareness of critical concepts in DevOps,Rancher,.Net core, Rabbit MQ, Elastic stac and Agile principles

Fundamental understanding of TCP/IP, DNS, SSL, Jenkins, Terraform and load balancing

Hands-on experience with Docker

Knowledge of Web Services / Micro Services (REST)

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

DevOps

AWS

Jenkins

Learn more/Apply for this position