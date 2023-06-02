One of our top clients in the Insurance industry is looking for an experienced FULL STACK DEVELOPER: The management and optimization of applications for maximum speed and scalability
Contribute to the retrospective reviews to introduce efficiencies which will ensure quicker delivery with high quality to their clients. IT Related Degree
Requirements:
- 5+ years’ experience working as a software developer
- Develop and support software including applications, database integration, interfaces, and new
- functionality enhancements.
- Experience in microservices architecture and RESTful API services
- Familiarity working with Cloud Technologies (AWS)
- Knowledge of frontend JavaScript frameworks such as Angular / ReactJS
- Knowledge of CI/CD practices
- Scaled Agile experience
- Jira Knowledge / experience
Skills:
- Analytical mindset and good problem-solving skills
- Proficient knowledge of one or more: Java, JavaScript
- Oracle PLSQL (an advantage)
- Optimization of the application for maximum speed and scalability
- Implementing automated testing platforms and unit tests
- Data migration, transformation, and scripting
- High-Level/OO Programming Language (C#/Java/Dart/Python)
- HTML/CSS/JavaScript/jQuery
- API / Services Integration
- Flutter/React Native/Ionic frameworks
- AWS
- Mobile
Desired Skills:
- OO Programming
- full stack developer
- C#/Java/Dart/Python
- Flutter/React Native/Ionic frameworks