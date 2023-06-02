Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

One of our top clients in the Insurance industry is looking for an experienced FULL STACK DEVELOPER: The management and optimization of applications for maximum speed and scalability

Contribute to the retrospective reviews to introduce efficiencies which will ensure quicker delivery with high quality to their clients. IT Related Degree

Requirements:

5+ years’ experience working as a software developer

Develop and support software including applications, database integration, interfaces, and new

functionality enhancements.

Experience in microservices architecture and RESTful API services

Familiarity working with Cloud Technologies (AWS)

Knowledge of frontend JavaScript frameworks such as Angular / ReactJS

Knowledge of CI/CD practices

Scaled Agile experience

Jira Knowledge / experience

Skills:

Analytical mindset and good problem-solving skills

Proficient knowledge of one or more: Java, JavaScript

Oracle PLSQL (an advantage)

Optimization of the application for maximum speed and scalability

Implementing automated testing platforms and unit tests

Data migration, transformation, and scripting

High-Level/OO Programming Language (C#/Java/Dart/Python)

HTML/CSS/JavaScript/jQuery

API / Services Integration

Flutter/React Native/Ionic frameworks

AWS

Mobile

Desired Skills:

OO Programming

full stack developer

C#/Java/Dart/Python

Flutter/React Native/Ionic frameworks

