Full stack Developer (Intermediate) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Jun 2, 2023

We are a young and vibrant company that offers affordable unique solutions aimed to promote corporate governance nationally and internationally.

The company employs highly qualified individuals that are motivated and have a passion for the [Email Address Removed] company was founded in 2006 and has successfully been providing GRC solutions for the last 17 years.

We are currently in search for Fullstack Developer to join us on a short term contract.

Duration: 3 months, with an option to renew up to 12 months
Role location (Type): On site @Willowbrook Office Park, Ruimsig

Requirements:

  • Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 and upwards
  • MS SQL – Designing database tables and structures, creating views, functions, and stored procedures, Creating database triggers for use in automation.
  • .NET 4.0, ASP.NET, AJAX, NET compact framework
  • Entity Framework Core, ASP.NET CORE, .NET Core API
  • JavaScript
  • Microsoft DevOps
  • Telerik – (Testing Framework)
  • Team player
  • Must understand risk management compliance.

Desired Skills:

  • ASP.NET CORE
  • .NET CORE API
  • JAVAScript
  • DevOps
  • Ms SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position