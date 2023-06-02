Full stack Developer (Intermediate) – Gauteng Roodepoort West

Duration: 3 months, with an option to renew up to 12 months

Role location (Type): On site @Willowbrook Office Park, Ruimsig

Requirements:

Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 and upwards

MS SQL – Designing database tables and structures, creating views, functions, and stored procedures, Creating database triggers for use in automation.

.NET 4.0, ASP.NET, AJAX, NET compact framework

Entity Framework Core, ASP.NET CORE, .NET Core API

JavaScript

Microsoft DevOps

Telerik – (Testing Framework)

Team player

Must understand risk management compliance.

Desired Skills:

.NET

Full stack

JavaScript

Asp.Net

MS SQL

DevOps

telerik

.Net Core API

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years IT Networking

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

We are a young and vibrant company that offers affordable unique solutions aimed to promote corporate governance nationally and internationally.

The company employs highly qualified individuals that are motivated and have a passion for the [Email Address Removed] company was founded in 2006 and has successfully been providing GRC solutions for the last 17 years.

We are currently in search for Fullstack Developer to join us on a short term contract.

