Full stack Developer (Intermediate) – Gauteng Roodepoort West

Duration: 3 months, with an option to renew up to 12 months
Role location (Type): On site @Willowbrook Office Park, Ruimsig
Requirements:
- Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 and upwards
- MS SQL – Designing database tables and structures, creating views, functions, and stored procedures, Creating database triggers for use in automation.
- .NET 4.0, ASP.NET, AJAX, NET compact framework
- Entity Framework Core, ASP.NET CORE, .NET Core API
- JavaScript
- Microsoft DevOps
- Telerik – (Testing Framework)
- Team player
- Must understand risk management compliance.
Desired Skills:
- .NET
- Full stack
- JavaScript
- Asp.Net
- MS SQL
- DevOps
- telerik
- .Net Core API
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years IT Networking
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
We are a young and vibrant company that offers affordable unique solutions aimed to promote corporate governance nationally and internationally.
The company employs highly qualified individuals that are motivated and have a passion for the [Email Address Removed] company was founded in 2006 and has successfully been providing GRC solutions for the last 17 years.
We are currently in search for Fullstack Developer to join us on a short term contract.