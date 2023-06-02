Full stack Developer (Intermediate)

Jun 2, 2023

Duration: 3 months, with an option to renew up to 12 months
Role location (Type): On site @Willowbrook Office Park, Ruimsig

Requirements:

  • Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 and upwards
  • MS SQL – Designing database tables and structures, creating views, functions, and stored procedures, Creating database triggers for use in automation.
  • .NET 4.0, ASP.NET, AJAX, NET compact framework
  • Entity Framework Core, ASP.NET CORE, .NET Core API
  • JavaScript
  • Microsoft DevOps
  • Telerik – (Testing Framework)
  • Team player
  • Must understand risk management compliance.

Desired Skills:

  • .NET
  • Full stack
  • JavaScript
  • Asp.Net
  • MS SQL
  • DevOps
  • telerik
  • .Net Core API

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years IT Networking
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

We are a young and vibrant company that offers affordable unique solutions aimed to promote corporate governance nationally and internationally.

The company employs highly qualified individuals that are motivated and have a passion for the [Email Address Removed] company was founded in 2006 and has successfully been providing GRC solutions for the last 17 years.

We are currently in search for Fullstack Developer to join us on a short term contract.

