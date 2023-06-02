Full Stack Developer (Python) (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A Data-driven Cloud Solutions Specialist seeks a strong technical Full Stack Developer with Python who enjoys tackling new challenges and going beyond the call of duty to join its Cloud & Infrastructure team. You will be consulting on client projects to build and deliver cloud-native application software while also being responsible for the development and deployment of the software. This includes designing and building new features, integrating into existing systems, and continuously improving the software solution. This requires the candidate to work closely with clients’ stakeholders, QA, operational, and Data Science teams to ensure features are reliably delivered. You will need a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/Engineering or similar discipline, have 2-5 years’ work experience in Data Science/Data Engineering with proficiency in Python, Java, Go, Docker, Git, Linux (Bash). You must also have experience designing and building cloud-native architectures, including public cloud PaaS / IaaS, micro-services architectures, and APIs.

DUTIES:

Understand and identify the clients’ needs and pain points.

Design and analyse functional and non-functional requirements for the application aligning to the clients’ needs.

Design, develop and maintain application software, relational databases, system APIs, system integrations, and web user interfaces.

Develop and maintain continuous integration and continuous delivery pipelines of the systems.

Maintain day-to-day management and administration of projects.

Document designed solutions and implemented tools.

Follow all best practices and procedures as established by the client or industry.

Collaborate and share technical knowledge with team members and co-workers.

Assist in analysing system usage patterns to detect and remediate issues, performance, and security problems.

Assist in developing and deploying machine learning pipelines.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Software Engineering, Applied Mathematics, Statistics, or related field.

Experience/Skills –

2-5 Years experience working with Data Science and Data Engineering. Previous experience with software development (e.g., Python, Java, Go).

Experience with Agile methodologies and techniques used in software development.

Designing and building cloud-native architectures, including public cloud PaaS / IaaS, micro-services architectures, and APIs

Competent in Docker and container technologies.

Experience with Git, Linux (Bash), and at least 1 cloud provider.

Some understanding of the cloud-native ecosystem and desire to learn and grow in this environment.

Advantageous –

Contribute and/or passionate about open-source projects.

Start-up/side project/product experience.

At least one AWS Certification, i.e., Developer Associate.

Experience in Kubernetes.

Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery methodologies, techniques and tools

Interested in learning more about Cloud Native Computing Foundation technologies.

ATTRIBUTES:

Up-to-date on latest industry trends; able to articulate trends clearly and confidently.

Able to interact with other team members via code and design documents. Strong communications skills and comfortable presenting your own thoughts to technical and business stakeholders.

Good interpersonal skills and communication with all levels of management.

Able to multitask, prioritize, and manage time efficiently.

Curious and eager to learn about new technologies.

Strong critical thinking and problem-solving.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] OR e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Full

Stack

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position