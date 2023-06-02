Fullstack Java Developers – JHB CBD – R530k per annum at e – merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

The largest automated clearing house and nexus of payments systems is looking for Intermediate Fullstack Java Developer to join their team of developers.
Technical Skills needed but not limited to:
- Minimum 5 years of proven hands-on Software Development experience
- Proven working experience in Java or Golang development
- Hands-on experience in designing and developing applications using Java EE platforms
- Object Oriented analysis and design using common design patterns
- Excellent knowledge of Relational Databases, SQL, and ORM technologies
- Experience in developing web applications using ReactJS, NodeJS, Angular, or similar technologies
- Experience in Docker, Kubernetes, and Cloud Platforms
- Matric
- IT Diploma or suitable certifications or BSc Computer Science degree
- Eclipse / VSCode or similar
- Linux/Windows/OS
- Core Java / Golang / [URL Removed]
- JBoss / WildFly
- RDBMS: Oracle / PostgreSQL / MySQL
- Build tools such as Maven & Gradle
- Continuous Integration tools such as Hudson & Jenkins
- Code Versioning Tools: Git
- Issue tracking tools such as SpiraTeam and Bugtracker
- Working Knowledge of Microservices and API Development, XML/JSON
- Cloud Technologies advantageous (AWS/Azure)
The reference number for this position is MK56678 which is a Contract position based in Johannesburg offering a salary of up to R530k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo at [Email Address Removed] or call him at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
