Fullstack Java Developers – JHB CBD – R530k per annum at e – merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jun 2, 2023

The largest automated clearing house and nexus of payments systems is looking for Intermediate Fullstack Java Developer to join their team of developers.

This is a fantastic opportunity to work with a technologically advanced team and be part of a winning brand that has been well recognised for being the most innovative over the years.

Technical Skills needed but not limited to:

  • Minimum 5 years of proven hands-on Software Development experience
  • Proven working experience in Java or Golang development
  • Hands-on experience in designing and developing applications using Java EE platforms
  • Object Oriented analysis and design using common design patterns
  • Excellent knowledge of Relational Databases, SQL, and ORM technologies
  • Experience in developing web applications using ReactJS, NodeJS, Angular, or similar technologies
  • Experience in Docker, Kubernetes, and Cloud Platforms
  • Matric
  • IT Diploma or suitable certifications or BSc Computer Science degree
  • Eclipse / VSCode or similar
  • Linux/Windows/OS
  • Core Java / Golang / [URL Removed]
  • JBoss / WildFly
  • RDBMS: Oracle / PostgreSQL / MySQL
  • Build tools such as Maven & Gradle
  • Continuous Integration tools such as Hudson & Jenkins
  • Code Versioning Tools: Git
  • Issue tracking tools such as SpiraTeam and Bugtracker
  • Working Knowledge of Microservices and API Development, XML/JSON
  • Cloud Technologies advantageous (AWS/Azure)

