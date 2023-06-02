Int. C#/Web Developer – Gauteng Germiston

Our client is urgently in search of experienced Int. C#/Web Developer to join their team.

Competencies:

Comprehensive problem-solving abilities

Analytical/Problem Solving/Decision Making Skills

Strong numerical ability (accuracy)

Always ready for a challenge

Willing Learner

Planning and Organizational Skills

Tenacity

Ownership/Accountability/Dependability

A willingness to take responsible, appropriate action without being asked to achieve results, prevent problems, or create and utilize new opportunities.

A strong desire to uphold one’s principles, and behave straightforwardly and trustworthy in all internal and external business activities. A desire to uphold a culture of trust contributes to the success of individuals, teams and the organization.

Requirements:

2+ Years of experience

Intermediate to Strong C# development knowledge

Angular

SQL

HTML

CSS

JQuery

JavaScript

ASP .Net

Mobile experience – Android and ios

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, email your CV to [Email Address Removed].com.

Desired Skills:

