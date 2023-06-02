Int. C#/Web Developer

Jun 2, 2023

Our client is urgently in search of experienced Int. C#/Web Developer to join their team.

Competencies:

  • Comprehensive problem-solving abilities
  • Analytical/Problem Solving/Decision Making Skills
  • Strong numerical ability (accuracy)
  • Always ready for a challenge
  • Willing Learner
  • Planning and Organizational Skills
  • Tenacity
  • Ownership/Accountability/Dependability
  • A willingness to take responsible, appropriate action without being asked to achieve results, prevent problems, or create and utilize new opportunities.
  • A strong desire to uphold one’s principles, and behave straightforwardly and trustworthy in all internal and external business activities. A desire to uphold a culture of trust contributes to the success of individuals, teams and the organization.

Requirements:

  • 2+ Years of experience
  • Intermediate to Strong C# development knowledge
  • Angular
  • SQL
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • JQuery
  • JavaScript
  • ASP .Net
  • Mobile experience – Android and ios

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, email your CV to [Email Address Removed].com.

Please have a look at our website for other exciting career opportunities [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

