Our client is urgently in search of experienced Int. C#/Web Developer to join their team.
Competencies:
- Comprehensive problem-solving abilities
- Analytical/Problem Solving/Decision Making Skills
- Strong numerical ability (accuracy)
- Always ready for a challenge
- Willing Learner
- Planning and Organizational Skills
- Tenacity
- Ownership/Accountability/Dependability
- A willingness to take responsible, appropriate action without being asked to achieve results, prevent problems, or create and utilize new opportunities.
- A strong desire to uphold one’s principles, and behave straightforwardly and trustworthy in all internal and external business activities. A desire to uphold a culture of trust contributes to the success of individuals, teams and the organization.
Requirements:
- 2+ Years of experience
- Intermediate to Strong C# development knowledge
- Angular
- SQL
- HTML
- CSS
- JQuery
- JavaScript
- ASP .Net
- Mobile experience – Android and ios
If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, email your CV to [Email Address Removed].com.
Please have a look at our website for other exciting career opportunities [URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Int. C#/Web Developer
- Int. C#/Web Developer
- Int. C#/Web Developer