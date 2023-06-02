Intermediate Support Engineer – CoE

We are recruiting a Intermediate Support Engineer – CoE on a permanent opportunity in Secunda, Mpumalanga.

The Intermediate Support Engineer is required to provide daily support on MES services, responsible for manufacturing and production for clients.

It is the Intermediate Support Engineer role to make sure that when incidents and requests are assigned, it is resolved in a timely manager, following the correct processes and procedures.

Duties/Responsibilities:

Incident and Request Management

Change Management

Event Management (monitoring)

Disaster recovery testing

Problem Management

Attending client meetings

Write process/procedures.

CMDB management

Project implementation and assistance

Preferred Qualifications:

A+/N+/MCSE

Other IT related courses and certification

ITIL

Matric

Any OT Experience

IT Degree or Diploma

Virtualization

Azure Training and Certification

Experience Required:

5+ Years of Experience in an IT environment

Desktop and server support

Anti-Virus

Backups Management

Activate Directory and domain controllers

WSUS

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

