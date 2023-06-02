We are recruiting a Intermediate Support Engineer – CoE on a permanent opportunity in Secunda, Mpumalanga.
The Intermediate Support Engineer is required to provide daily support on MES services, responsible for manufacturing and production for clients.
It is the Intermediate Support Engineer role to make sure that when incidents and requests are assigned, it is resolved in a timely manager, following the correct processes and procedures.
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Incident and Request Management
- Change Management
- Event Management (monitoring)
- Disaster recovery testing
- Problem Management
- Attending client meetings
- Write process/procedures.
- CMDB management
- Project implementation and assistance
Preferred Qualifications:
- A+/N+/MCSE
- Other IT related courses and certification
- ITIL
- Matric
- Any OT Experience
- IT Degree or Diploma
- Virtualization
- Azure Training and Certification
Experience Required:
- 5+ Years of Experience in an IT environment
- Desktop and server support
- Anti-Virus
- Backups Management
- Activate Directory and domain controllers
- WSUS
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML