IT HelpDesk Analyst at Mancosa – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Introduction
MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications, has the following vacancy available:
IT HelpDesk Analyst – Durban
Description
CORE FUNCTIONS INCLUDE:
- First line Technical Support and provide assistance to users
- Receiving, logging, and tracking user-reported incidents or problems, and ensuring timely resolution
- Identifying the root causes of recurring incidents or issues
- Providing assistance with hardware-related inquiries
- Maintaining a knowledge base or documentation repository to store solutions, workarounds, and troubleshooting steps for commonly encountered issues
- Interacting with users in a professional and friendly manner, actively listening to their concerns, providing clear instructions and updates, and ensuring overall customer satisfaction
- Generating reports and analyzing data to identify trends, measure performance, and improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the IT HelpDesk operations
Minimum Requirements
QUALIFICATION
- The HelpDesk position requires relevant certifications in IT, such as CompTIA A , ITIL Foundation, or Microsoft Certified: Modern Desktop Administrator Associate
EXPERIENCE:
- 1-2 Year experience in experience as a help desk technician or other customer support role
JOB RELATED KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS
- Serve as the first point of contact for customers seeking technical assistance over the phone or email
- Must be able to perform remote troubleshooting
- Determine the best solution based on the issue and details provided by customers
- Direct unresolved issues to the next level of support personnel
- Provide accurate information on IT products or services
- Record events and problems and their resolution in logs
- Follow-up and update customer status and information
- Identify and suggest possible improvements to procedures
Competencies and Skills:
- Communication Skills
- Problem-Solving Abilities
- Customer Service Orientation
- Teamwork and Collaboration
- Documentation
- Time Management and Prioritization
ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS:
- IT Helpdesk Administrator is a key role and requires a customer-oriented approach
- Overtime and weekend work may be required
- This role is based in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal
Desired Skills:
- Customer Support
- IT Helpdesk
- Analytics