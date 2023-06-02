IT HelpDesk Analyst at Mancosa

Introduction

MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications, has the following vacancy available:

IT HelpDesk Analyst – Durban

Description
CORE FUNCTIONS INCLUDE:

  • First line Technical Support and provide assistance to users
  • Receiving, logging, and tracking user-reported incidents or problems, and ensuring timely resolution
  • Identifying the root causes of recurring incidents or issues
  • Providing assistance with hardware-related inquiries
  • Maintaining a knowledge base or documentation repository to store solutions, workarounds, and troubleshooting steps for commonly encountered issues
  • Interacting with users in a professional and friendly manner, actively listening to their concerns, providing clear instructions and updates, and ensuring overall customer satisfaction
  • Generating reports and analyzing data to identify trends, measure performance, and improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the IT HelpDesk operations

Minimum Requirements

QUALIFICATION

  • The HelpDesk position requires relevant certifications in IT, such as CompTIA A , ITIL Foundation, or Microsoft Certified: Modern Desktop Administrator Associate

EXPERIENCE:

  • 1-2 Year experience in experience as a help desk technician or other customer support role

JOB RELATED KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS

  • Serve as the first point of contact for customers seeking technical assistance over the phone or email
  • Must be able to perform remote troubleshooting
  • Determine the best solution based on the issue and details provided by customers
  • Direct unresolved issues to the next level of support personnel
  • Provide accurate information on IT products or services
  • Record events and problems and their resolution in logs
  • Follow-up and update customer status and information
  • Identify and suggest possible improvements to procedures

Competencies and Skills:

  • Communication Skills
  • Problem-Solving Abilities
  • Customer Service Orientation
  • Teamwork and Collaboration
  • Documentation
  • Time Management and Prioritization

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS:

  • IT Helpdesk Administrator is a key role and requires a customer-oriented approach
  • Overtime and weekend work may be required
  • This role is based in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal

Desired Skills:

  • Customer Support
  • IT Helpdesk
  • Analytics

