IT HelpDesk Analyst at Mancosa

Introduction

MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications, has the following vacancy available:

IT HelpDesk Analyst – Durban

Description

CORE FUNCTIONS INCLUDE:

First line Technical Support and provide assistance to users

Receiving, logging, and tracking user-reported incidents or problems, and ensuring timely resolution

Identifying the root causes of recurring incidents or issues

Providing assistance with hardware-related inquiries

Maintaining a knowledge base or documentation repository to store solutions, workarounds, and troubleshooting steps for commonly encountered issues

Interacting with users in a professional and friendly manner, actively listening to their concerns, providing clear instructions and updates, and ensuring overall customer satisfaction

Generating reports and analyzing data to identify trends, measure performance, and improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the IT HelpDesk operations

Minimum Requirements

QUALIFICATION

The HelpDesk position requires relevant certifications in IT, such as CompTIA A , ITIL Foundation, or Microsoft Certified: Modern Desktop Administrator Associate

EXPERIENCE:

1-2 Year experience in experience as a help desk technician or other customer support role

JOB RELATED KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS

Serve as the first point of contact for customers seeking technical assistance over the phone or email

Must be able to perform remote troubleshooting

Determine the best solution based on the issue and details provided by customers

Direct unresolved issues to the next level of support personnel

Provide accurate information on IT products or services

Record events and problems and their resolution in logs

Follow-up and update customer status and information

Identify and suggest possible improvements to procedures

Competencies and Skills:

Communication Skills

Problem-Solving Abilities

Customer Service Orientation

Teamwork and Collaboration

Documentation

Time Management and Prioritization

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS:

IT Helpdesk Administrator is a key role and requires a customer-oriented approach

Overtime and weekend work may be required

This role is based in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal

Desired Skills:

Customer Support

IT Helpdesk

Analytics

