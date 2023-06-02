IT Project Manager at Mancosa – KwaZulu-Natal

Introduction
MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications, has the following vacancy available: IT Project Manager – DBN
Description
CORE FUNCTIONS INCLUDE:
- Lead multiple IT projects from initiation to completion
- Develop and manage project budgets
- Communicate with stakeholders, including IT managers, vendors, and executive leaders
- Lead risk management and mitigation efforts
- Gather, analyse, and report IT metrics
- Lead change management activities to increase adoption and acceptance of new technologies
- Maintain project documentation, including project plans, requirements, specifications, and progress reports
- Ensure that the project deliverables meet the required quality standards
- Monitor project progress, track milestones, and ensure that the project is on schedule and within scope
- Assemble and lead project teams, including IT professionals, developers, engineers, and other stakeholders
Minimum Requirements
QUALIFICATION
- Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology or equivalent
- Professional certification in Project Management
EXPERIENCE
- Minimum of 3-5 years experience in an IT Project Manager role
JOB RELATED KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLSKnowledge
- Project Management methodologies
- Technology and IT Systems
- Industry Standards and Best Practices
- Risk Management
- Quality Assurance and Testing
- Change Management
Competencies and Skills:
- Leadership
- Communication
- Time and Resource Management
- Problem Solving
- Team Management and Collaboration
- Negotiating and Influencing
- Adaptability
ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS
- This role is based in Durban, Kwazulu-Natal
- Candidate may be required to travel locally
- Overtime and weekend work may be required
Desired Skills:
- Project Management methodologies
- Technology and IT Systems
- Industry Standards and Best Practices