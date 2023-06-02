IT Project Manager at Mancosa – KwaZulu-Natal

Introduction

MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications, has the following vacancy available: IT Project Manager – DBN

Description

CORE FUNCTIONS INCLUDE:

Lead multiple IT projects from initiation to completion

Develop and manage project budgets

Communicate with stakeholders, including IT managers, vendors, and executive leaders

Lead risk management and mitigation efforts

Gather, analyse, and report IT metrics

Lead change management activities to increase adoption and acceptance of new technologies

Maintain project documentation, including project plans, requirements, specifications, and progress reports

Ensure that the project deliverables meet the required quality standards

Monitor project progress, track milestones, and ensure that the project is on schedule and within scope

Assemble and lead project teams, including IT professionals, developers, engineers, and other stakeholders

Minimum Requirements

QUALIFICATION

Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology or equivalent

Professional certification in Project Management

EXPERIENCE

Minimum of 3-5 years experience in an IT Project Manager role

JOB RELATED KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLSKnowledge

Project Management methodologies

Technology and IT Systems

Industry Standards and Best Practices

Risk Management

Quality Assurance and Testing

Change Management

Competencies and Skills:

Leadership

Communication

Time and Resource Management

Problem Solving

Team Management and Collaboration

Negotiating and Influencing

Adaptability

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS

This role is based in Durban, Kwazulu-Natal

Candidate may be required to travel locally

Overtime and weekend work may be required

Desired Skills:

