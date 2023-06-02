IT Project Manager at Mancosa – KwaZulu-Natal

Jun 2, 2023

Introduction

MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications, has the following vacancy available: IT Project Manager – DBN

Description
CORE FUNCTIONS INCLUDE:

  • Lead multiple IT projects from initiation to completion
  • Develop and manage project budgets
  • Communicate with stakeholders, including IT managers, vendors, and executive leaders
  • Lead risk management and mitigation efforts
  • Gather, analyse, and report IT metrics
  • Lead change management activities to increase adoption and acceptance of new technologies
  • Maintain project documentation, including project plans, requirements, specifications, and progress reports
  • Ensure that the project deliverables meet the required quality standards
  • Monitor project progress, track milestones, and ensure that the project is on schedule and within scope
  • Assemble and lead project teams, including IT professionals, developers, engineers, and other stakeholders

Minimum Requirements

QUALIFICATION

  • Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology or equivalent
  • Professional certification in Project Management

EXPERIENCE

  • Minimum of 3-5 years experience in an IT Project Manager role

JOB RELATED KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLSKnowledge

  • Project Management methodologies
  • Technology and IT Systems
  • Industry Standards and Best Practices
  • Risk Management
  • Quality Assurance and Testing
  • Change Management

Competencies and Skills:

  • Leadership
  • Communication
  • Time and Resource Management
  • Problem Solving
  • Team Management and Collaboration
  • Negotiating and Influencing
  • Adaptability

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS

  • This role is based in Durban, Kwazulu-Natal
  • Candidate may be required to travel locally
  • Overtime and weekend work may be required

Desired Skills:

