We are seeking a talented and motivated Junior C# Developer. As a Junior C# Developer, you will work under the guidance of senior developers and participate in the design, development, and maintenance of software applications using the C# programming language. This is an excellent opportunity for an ambitious individual who wants to grow their career in software development.
CORE COMPETENCIES
Communication
– Ensure regular feedback to Team leader and/or Project managers on development
activities.
– Resolves and/or escalates issues in a timely fashion.
– Understands how to communicate difficult/sensitive information tactfully.
Technical Effort Management
– Adheres to coding standards.
– Consistently delivers high-quality code.
– Develop/Contributes to the written design documents, test plans and test results.
– Managing and implementation of changes required for project implementation.
– Ensuring that the relevant documentation is maintained according to company
standards.
Technical Understanding
– Collaborate with senior developers and project teams to understand software requirements and design specifications.
– Assist in the development and implementation of software applications using C# and other relevant technologies.
– Write clean, efficient, and well-documented code following established coding standards.
– Conduct unit testing and debugging to ensure software functionality and identify and resolve any defects or issues.
– Participate in code reviews to provide feedback and ensure code quality and adherence to best practices.
– Assist in the integration of software modules and components with existing systems.
– Collaborate with cross-functional teams to troubleshoot and resolve software-related problems.
– Stay up-to-date with emerging technologies and industry trends to continuously improve your technical skills and knowledge.
– Contribute to the documentation of software designs, technical specifications, and user guides.
– Follow established development processes and methodologies to deliver high-quality software solutions within defined timelines.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.
- At least 2 years of experience in software development using C#.
- Strong knowledge of object-oriented programming principles and design patterns.
- Familiarity with .NET framework and related technologies (ASP.NET, WPF, etc.).
- Experience with relational databases and SQL.
- Good understanding of software development lifecycle and agile methodologies.
- Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.
- Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment and communicate effectively.
- Demonstrated passion for learning and keeping up with new technologies and trends in software development.
PROFESSIONAL QUALITIES
Leadership
– Assumes additional responsibility without being asked.
– Inspires co-workers to attain project goals and pursue excellence.
Teamwork
– Demonstrates the ability to cooperate with a variety of people and achieve results.
– Acknowledges and appreciates each team member’s contributions.
– Respect input from other team members.
– Keeps track of lessons learned and shares those lessons with team members.
ORGANIZATIONAL RESPONSIBILITIES
Development
– Proactively seeks opportunities to broaden and deepen knowledge base and proficiencies.
– Shares acquired skills with team members through formal and informal channels.
– Mentors those with less experience through informal channels.
– Seeks and participates in development opportunities above and beyond training required by the company.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- 2 years experience
- .net
- asp
- wpf