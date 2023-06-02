Junior C# Developer

We are seeking a talented and motivated Junior C# Developer. As a Junior C# Developer, you will work under the guidance of senior developers and participate in the design, development, and maintenance of software applications using the C# programming language. This is an excellent opportunity for an ambitious individual who wants to grow their career in software development.

CORE COMPETENCIES

Communication

– Ensure regular feedback to Team leader and/or Project managers on development

activities.

– Resolves and/or escalates issues in a timely fashion.

– Understands how to communicate difficult/sensitive information tactfully.

Technical Effort Management

– Adheres to coding standards.

– Consistently delivers high-quality code.

– Develop/Contributes to the written design documents, test plans and test results.

– Managing and implementation of changes required for project implementation.

– Ensuring that the relevant documentation is maintained according to company

standards.

Technical Understanding

– Collaborate with senior developers and project teams to understand software requirements and design specifications.

– Assist in the development and implementation of software applications using C# and other relevant technologies.

– Write clean, efficient, and well-documented code following established coding standards.

– Conduct unit testing and debugging to ensure software functionality and identify and resolve any defects or issues.

– Participate in code reviews to provide feedback and ensure code quality and adherence to best practices.

– Assist in the integration of software modules and components with existing systems.

– Collaborate with cross-functional teams to troubleshoot and resolve software-related problems.

– Stay up-to-date with emerging technologies and industry trends to continuously improve your technical skills and knowledge.

– Contribute to the documentation of software designs, technical specifications, and user guides.

– Follow established development processes and methodologies to deliver high-quality software solutions within defined timelines.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.

At least 2 years of experience in software development using C#.

Strong knowledge of object-oriented programming principles and design patterns.

Familiarity with .NET framework and related technologies (ASP.NET, WPF, etc.).

Experience with relational databases and SQL.

Good understanding of software development lifecycle and agile methodologies.

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.

Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment and communicate effectively.

Demonstrated passion for learning and keeping up with new technologies and trends in software development.

PROFESSIONAL QUALITIES

Leadership

– Assumes additional responsibility without being asked.

– Inspires co-workers to attain project goals and pursue excellence.

Teamwork

– Demonstrates the ability to cooperate with a variety of people and achieve results.

– Acknowledges and appreciates each team member’s contributions.

– Respect input from other team members.

– Keeps track of lessons learned and shares those lessons with team members.

ORGANIZATIONAL RESPONSIBILITIES

Development

– Proactively seeks opportunities to broaden and deepen knowledge base and proficiencies.

– Shares acquired skills with team members through formal and informal channels.

– Mentors those with less experience through informal channels.

– Seeks and participates in development opportunities above and beyond training required by the company.

Desired Skills:

C#

2 years experience

.net

asp

wpf

