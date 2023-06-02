Linux System Administrator at Paracon – Western Cape Claremont

Are you a skilled Linux Systems Administrator looking to join a dynamic and industry-leading company in the field of business email? Our client is a trusted leader in email branding and management, serving some of the largest companies in the world. Currently seeking a talented Linux Systems Administrator to join their team in Cape Town, South Africa.

Key Responsibilities:

Manage and maintain Linux and Windows server environments, with a focus on Linux systems (Ubuntu, Redhat, Oracle).

Install, configure, and maintain open-source solutions, ensuring optimal performance and security.

Monitor and troubleshoot network connectivity, TCP/IP, and DNS-related issues.

Support and manage Office 365 and Exchange environments.

Administer Azure and Windows Active Directory, ensuring seamless integration and efficient operation.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to implement and maintain a robust and reliable IT infrastructure.

Provide technical support and guidance to internal teams and external clients.

Stay up to date with emerging technologies and best practices in Linux and Windows server administration.

.

Essential Competencies

3-5 years of hands-on experience in Linux and Windows server environments, with a strong focus on Linux administration.

Solid understanding of TCP/IP and DNS protocols.

Experience with the installation, configuration, and maintenance of open-source solutions.

Proficiency in managing Office 365 and Exchange environments.

Familiarity with Azure and Windows Active Directory administration.

Knowledge of Linux distributions such as Ubuntu, Redhat, and Oracle.

Strong troubleshooting and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Location & Type e.g Remote/ Hybrid

Hybrid based in Cape Town

Technical Non-Negotiables

Experience with Windows Server 2012/2016 administration.

Proficiency in Office 365 administration, including Exchange Online.

Familiarity with Azure services and Windows Active Directory.

Knowledge of Linux distributions, including Ubuntu, Redhat, and Oracle.

Understanding of email server technologies, such as Exim.

Familiarity with virtualization technologies (e.g., VMware, Hyper-V) is a plus.

Minimum Requirements

3-5 years’ experience

Degree in relevant field

Desired Skills:

redhat

Ubuntu

Administration Linux Systems

Nginx

Learn more/Apply for this position