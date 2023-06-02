Linux System Administrator at Paracon

Are you a skilled Linux Systems Administrator looking to join a dynamic and industry-leading company in the field of business email? Our client is a trusted leader in email branding and management, serving some of the largest companies in the world. Currently seeking a talented Linux Systems Administrator to join their team in Cape Town, South Africa.
Key Responsibilities:
- Manage and maintain Linux and Windows server environments, with a focus on Linux systems (Ubuntu, Redhat, Oracle).
- Install, configure, and maintain open-source solutions, ensuring optimal performance and security.
- Monitor and troubleshoot network connectivity, TCP/IP, and DNS-related issues.
- Support and manage Office 365 and Exchange environments.
- Administer Azure and Windows Active Directory, ensuring seamless integration and efficient operation.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to implement and maintain a robust and reliable IT infrastructure.
- Provide technical support and guidance to internal teams and external clients.
- Stay up to date with emerging technologies and best practices in Linux and Windows server administration.
.
Essential Competencies
- 3-5 years of hands-on experience in Linux and Windows server environments, with a strong focus on Linux administration.
- Solid understanding of TCP/IP and DNS protocols.
- Experience with the installation, configuration, and maintenance of open-source solutions.
- Proficiency in managing Office 365 and Exchange environments.
- Familiarity with Azure and Windows Active Directory administration.
- Knowledge of Linux distributions such as Ubuntu, Redhat, and Oracle.
- Strong troubleshooting and problem-solving skills.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
Location & Type e.g Remote/ Hybrid
Hybrid based in Cape Town
Technical Non-Negotiables
- Experience with Windows Server 2012/2016 administration.
- Proficiency in Office 365 administration, including Exchange Online.
- Familiarity with Azure services and Windows Active Directory.
- Knowledge of Linux distributions, including Ubuntu, Redhat, and Oracle.
- Understanding of email server technologies, such as Exim.
- Familiarity with virtualization technologies (e.g., VMware, Hyper-V) is a plus.
Minimum Requirements
- 3-5 years’ experience
- Degree in relevant field
Desired Skills:
- redhat
- Ubuntu
- Administration Linux Systems
- Nginx