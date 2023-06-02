Linux System Administrator at Paracon

Jun 2, 2023

Are you a skilled Linux Systems Administrator looking to join a dynamic and industry-leading company in the field of business email? Our client is a trusted leader in email branding and management, serving some of the largest companies in the world. Currently seeking a talented Linux Systems Administrator to join their team in Cape Town, South Africa.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Manage and maintain Linux and Windows server environments, with a focus on Linux systems (Ubuntu, Redhat, Oracle).
  • Install, configure, and maintain open-source solutions, ensuring optimal performance and security.
  • Monitor and troubleshoot network connectivity, TCP/IP, and DNS-related issues.
  • Support and manage Office 365 and Exchange environments.
  • Administer Azure and Windows Active Directory, ensuring seamless integration and efficient operation.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to implement and maintain a robust and reliable IT infrastructure.
  • Provide technical support and guidance to internal teams and external clients.
  • Stay up to date with emerging technologies and best practices in Linux and Windows server administration.

.
Essential Competencies

  • 3-5 years of hands-on experience in Linux and Windows server environments, with a strong focus on Linux administration.
  • Solid understanding of TCP/IP and DNS protocols.
  • Experience with the installation, configuration, and maintenance of open-source solutions.
  • Proficiency in managing Office 365 and Exchange environments.
  • Familiarity with Azure and Windows Active Directory administration.
  • Knowledge of Linux distributions such as Ubuntu, Redhat, and Oracle.
  • Strong troubleshooting and problem-solving skills.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Location & Type e.g Remote/ Hybrid
Hybrid based in Cape Town

Technical Non-Negotiables

  • Experience with Windows Server 2012/2016 administration.
  • Proficiency in Office 365 administration, including Exchange Online.
  • Familiarity with Azure services and Windows Active Directory.
  • Knowledge of Linux distributions, including Ubuntu, Redhat, and Oracle.
  • Understanding of email server technologies, such as Exim.
  • Familiarity with virtualization technologies (e.g., VMware, Hyper-V) is a plus.

Minimum Requirements

  • 3-5 years’ experience
  • Degree in relevant field

Desired Skills:

  • redhat
  • Ubuntu
  • Administration Linux Systems
  • Nginx

