Mid C# Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding talents of an experience Mid C# Developer is sought by a national provider of Digital Communications to work within a Microsoft Visual Studio environment focusing on developing applications within a .Net framework. You will take a supporting role in developing new systems or applications that facilitate Variable Data projects for online consumer engagement. The ideal candidate must be self-motivated, work to tight deadlines with a flexible approach and stay current with new technologies and best practices. You will require an IT related Degree/Diploma/Certificate and formal training in a related programming language; C#, SQL, Java, etc. with at least 5 years’ experience, have 3+ years’ experience with Database Development and Web Services protocols (e.g., SOAP, REST API) and 2+ years’ AWS experience. You will be expected to be available beyond standard work hours when necessary.

DUTIES:

Work within a Microsoft Visual Studio environment focusing on developing applications within a .Net framework.

Work with Microsoft SQL Server.

Work collaboratively as part of a team operating with an agile mindset.

Develop, deploy, and maintain components within Windows and AWS environments.

Flexibility to learn new languages where projects require it.

Maintain and support previously built applications.

Work independently with minimum supervision.

REQUIREMENTS:

IT related Degree/Diploma/Certificate and formal training in a related programming language; C#, SQL, Java, etc. with at least 5 years’ experience

3+ Years’ experience with Database Development and Web Services protocols (e.g., SOAP, REST API).

2+ Years’ AWS experience.

Advantageous –

Terraform or similar infrastructure-as-code software experience.

Jira suite experience (Bitbucket, Confluence, Service Desk).

Building systems for secure access and prevention of unauthorized intrusion.

ATTRIBUTES:

Fluent in English.

Must be able to respond to a changing environment, grow technically and share knowledge with the team.

Has the ability to multi-task.

Good interpersonal and communication skill, stress management and capable of multitasking.

Ability to communicate technical solutions.

COMMENTS:

