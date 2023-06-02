PHP Developer

Our client is an Africa-based FinTech that enables safe, affordable, reliable financial services to underserved communities. With over 40 million cross-border transactions over the last decade, we are one of Africa’s largest remittances-led FinTech companies. Our remittance service offers customers the
opportunity to send money to their relatives or friends.

Our engineering team is divided into 4 domains (core business functions). Each domain has a Head of Product, Engineering Lead, Scrum Master and multiple development teams. Each development team has a Product Owner, Business Analyst, Team Lead, Test Analyst and Software Engineers (between 2 and 4 engineers per team). We’re agile, use scrum, continuous integration and continuous delivery and deploy to production daily.

Duties and Responsibilities (Include but is not limited to):

  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, support and deliver new features
  • Design and implement new features and functionalities for web-based applications
  • Ensure that solutions are in accordance with team standards and initial requirements
  • Actively participate in team code reviews, which helps us grow and improve code-quality
  • Contribute towards internal knowledge sharing sessions on developed solutions and best practises
  • Contribute towards well documented, quality, tested, reusable and efficient code
  • Conduct and assist with troubleshooting, debugging and optimization of solutions
  • Contribute towards picking the right tool and approach for the problem at hand
  • Stay up-to-date with emerging trends and technologies in PHP development
  • Attend monthly performance meeting with Team Lead
  • Attend all required training courses for new products

Key Requirements:

  • A minimum of 5 years of experience in PHP development and object-oriented programming
  • Strong proficiency in MySQL, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
  • Database management experience (data migration, transformation, and scripting)’
  • Applied understanding of design patterns and principles
  • Knowledge of microservices architecture and RESTful API services
  • Experience with modern Git workflows (Pull Requests, Code Reviews, CI/CD)
  • Ability to develop complex web-based applications using PHP and related technologies
  • Strong understanding of web application architecture and security principles
  • Knowledge of modern PHP frameworks such as Laravel, CodeIgniter, or Symfony
  • Experience with front-end development technologies, including CSS, HTML, and JavaScript
  • Strong debugging and problem-solving skills
  • Experience with Agile Software Development Methodologies such as Scrum/Kanban
  • Excellent communication and collaboration skills
  • Ability to work independently and as part of a team
  • Grade 12 or equivalent (Essential)
  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field (preferred)
  • Divide the work into smaller components to ensure the focus is on a specific area (in line with
    Scrum practice)

Additional Skills:

  • Analytical mindset and good problem-solving skills
  • Good verbal and written communication skills and the ability to work with others at all levels
  • Good time management skills
  • Ability to work within a structured delivery environment and in accordance with best practices &
    standards
  • Ability to work remote as and when needed, with own reliable internet connection

Desired Skills:

  • Object-Oriented Programming
  • PHP
  • Software Development

