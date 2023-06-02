PHP Developer

Our client is an Africa-based FinTech that enables safe, affordable, reliable financial services to underserved communities. With over 40 million cross-border transactions over the last decade, we are one of Africa’s largest remittances-led FinTech companies. Our remittance service offers customers the

opportunity to send money to their relatives or friends.

Our engineering team is divided into 4 domains (core business functions). Each domain has a Head of Product, Engineering Lead, Scrum Master and multiple development teams. Each development team has a Product Owner, Business Analyst, Team Lead, Test Analyst and Software Engineers (between 2 and 4 engineers per team). We’re agile, use scrum, continuous integration and continuous delivery and deploy to production daily.

Duties and Responsibilities (Include but is not limited to):

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, support and deliver new features

Design and implement new features and functionalities for web-based applications

Ensure that solutions are in accordance with team standards and initial requirements

Actively participate in team code reviews, which helps us grow and improve code-quality

Contribute towards internal knowledge sharing sessions on developed solutions and best practises

Contribute towards well documented, quality, tested, reusable and efficient code

Conduct and assist with troubleshooting, debugging and optimization of solutions

Contribute towards picking the right tool and approach for the problem at hand

Stay up-to-date with emerging trends and technologies in PHP development

Attend monthly performance meeting with Team Lead

Attend all required training courses for new products

Key Requirements:

A minimum of 5 years of experience in PHP development and object-oriented programming

Strong proficiency in MySQL, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript

Database management experience (data migration, transformation, and scripting)’

Applied understanding of design patterns and principles

Knowledge of microservices architecture and RESTful API services

Experience with modern Git workflows (Pull Requests, Code Reviews, CI/CD)

Ability to develop complex web-based applications using PHP and related technologies

Strong understanding of web application architecture and security principles

Knowledge of modern PHP frameworks such as Laravel, CodeIgniter, or Symfony

Experience with front-end development technologies, including CSS, HTML, and JavaScript

Strong debugging and problem-solving skills

Experience with Agile Software Development Methodologies such as Scrum/Kanban

Excellent communication and collaboration skills

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Grade 12 or equivalent (Essential)

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field (preferred)

Divide the work into smaller components to ensure the focus is on a specific area (in line with

Scrum practice)

Additional Skills:

Analytical mindset and good problem-solving skills

Good verbal and written communication skills and the ability to work with others at all levels

Good time management skills

Ability to work within a structured delivery environment and in accordance with best practices &

standards

standards Ability to work remote as and when needed, with own reliable internet connection

Desired Skills:

Object-Oriented Programming

PHP

Software Development

