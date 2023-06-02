PKI Developer Consultant – Gauteng

We are seeking a skilled and innovative PKI Developer/Consultant to join our dynamic team.
As a PKI Developer/Consultant, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and implementing robust Public Key Infrastructure solutions. Your expertise will be crucial in managing digital certificates and ensuring the security and integrity of the organization’s communication systems.
Qualification required:
- A degree in Computer Science, IT or related qualifications with vast track record.
Experience Required:
- In-depth knowledge of Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) principles and best practices
- Strong understanding of digital certificates and their management
- Proficiency in programming languages, such as Java, C++, or Python
- Familiarity with encryption algorithms and cryptographic protocols
- Experience in designing and implementing PKI solutions
- Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills
- Attention to detail and a meticulous approach to work
- Strong communication and collaboration abilities
- Knowledge of industry regulations and compliance standards related to PKI
Work environment:
- Employee will be expected to work in a Hybrid model
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML