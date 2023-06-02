PKI Developer Consultant

We are seeking a skilled and innovative PKI Developer/Consultant to join our dynamic team.

As a PKI Developer/Consultant, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and implementing robust Public Key Infrastructure solutions. Your expertise will be crucial in managing digital certificates and ensuring the security and integrity of the organization’s communication systems.

Qualification required:

A degree in Computer Science, IT or related qualifications with vast track record.

Experience Required:

In-depth knowledge of Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) principles and best practices

Strong understanding of digital certificates and their management

Proficiency in programming languages, such as Java, C++, or Python

Familiarity with encryption algorithms and cryptographic protocols

Experience in designing and implementing PKI solutions

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills

Attention to detail and a meticulous approach to work

Strong communication and collaboration abilities

Knowledge of industry regulations and compliance standards related to PKI

Work environment:

Employee will be expected to work in a Hybrid model

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

