Python Developer at Datafin Recruitment

A cutting-edge Investment Platform seeks the coding talents of a strong Python Developer who is a sharp, a team player, deliverable focused and keen to be part of a rapidly growing company. You’ll play a massive role in setting product direction, owning projects end to end and be perfectly positioned to head up your own team. You will design, test and push code that significantly improves the range, returns and input costs of the service offering. The ideal candidate should have a start-up mindset, be comfortable with products failing and having to be pivoted with at least 3 years’ work experience in Software Development including familiarity with CI/CD and Git/Version Control, Python and Django. You must also be proficient with HTML, CSS, JS, AWS & Azure.

DUTIES:

Design, test, and push code that significantly improves the range, returns and input costs of the service offering.

Accelerate the development of various key aspects of the stack, namely: API Integrations Process Automations Database Optimisation Staff Interface Improvements Client Dashboard Development

Work closely with the CTO and Dev team to complete bigger projects.

Debug and resolve production issues.

Brainstorm and contribute to system upgrades.

Share knowledge with your colleagues to continually grow the team’s skill level.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum 3 years’ experience in Software Development including familiarity with CI/CD and Git/Version Control.

Minimum 3-year experience working with Python and Django in a production environment.

Knowledge of Front-end Development (HTML, CSS, JS).

Basic knowledge of Linux server maintenance and at least one cloud platform (e.g., AWS, Azure, etc.).

Excellent problem-solving abilities.

A focus on deliverability with a care for clean and articulate code.

A start-up mindset, comfortable with products failing and having to be pivoted.

The ability to work remotely with high autonomy and stay self-motivated without having to be “managed” frequently.

