SAP ABAP Developer

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB

To develop and maintain ABAP programs and functions, with the focus on performance optimisation, as well as offer support to SAP Functional Analysts (FA) and Basis Consultants related to the SAP Systems.

JOB OBJECTIVES

Objectives as per the requirements of a Senior ABAP Developers, to develop and maintain ABAP programs and functions as requested by the Retail Department in accordance with the Standards

To provide support to all members of the development team as well as the SAP Retail Functional Analysts (FA) and Basis Consultants

Investigate known and potential performance issues within ABAP and HANA, and propose viable solutions

Experience

SAP ABAP development with regards to any SAP module

SAP ABAP development for the Retail module (Alternatively MM or SD module)

Programming in the Financial module

SAP Fiori development

