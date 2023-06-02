SAP ABAP Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client is currently seeking an SAP ABAP Developer.
MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB
To develop and maintain ABAP programs and functions, with the focus on performance optimisation, as well as offer support to SAP Functional Analysts (FA) and Basis Consultants related to the SAP Systems.
JOB OBJECTIVES
Objectives as per the requirements of a Senior ABAP Developers, to develop and maintain ABAP programs and functions as requested by the Retail Department in accordance with the Standards
To provide support to all members of the development team as well as the SAP Retail Functional Analysts (FA) and Basis Consultants
Investigate known and potential performance issues within ABAP and HANA, and propose viable solutions
Experience
SAP ABAP development with regards to any SAP module
SAP ABAP development for the Retail module (Alternatively MM or SD module)
Programming in the Financial module
SAP Fiori development
Desired Skills:
- sap
- abap
- retail