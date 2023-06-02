SAP Project Manager (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

ENSURE the flawless execution of projects as the next SAP Project Manager sought by a fast-paced Software Solutions Specialist to join its team. You will ensure that all projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget while performing risk management and maintaining comprehensive project documentation throughout the project lifecycle. The ideal candidate will have strong Communications Management, Change Management and Issue Management skills to be able to “deep dive” into PM topics while also have experience in a similar role, extensive Retail experience – preferably in a POS environment and SAP. You will also require 1+ years’ Agile Project Management experience, detailed SDLC knowledge, MS Project proficiency & proven experience having managed large complex development projects across multiple teams that are geographically dispersed.

DUTIES:

Manage internal resources and third parties / vendors for the flawless execution of projects.

Ensure that all projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget.

Report and escalate to management timeously to ensure proactive responses.

Successfully manage the relationship with the internal team, client, third parties/vendors and all stakeholders.

Perform risk management to minimize negative project risks.

Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation throughout the project lifecycle.

Project planning, management, optimisation and results monitoring.

Responsible for managing deadlines, budgets, quality and scope.

Support and advise customers on site.

Technical leadership of interdisciplinary Project teams.

Provide status reports to customers and the management team.

Change Management.

Internal and External Communication.

Issue management and de-escalation.

Time Management.

REQUIREMENTS:

Non-Negotiables –

PMP.

Extensive Retail experience preferably in a POS environment.

SAP experience.

Other –

1+ Years Agile Project Management experience.

Microsoft Project.

Strong Negotiation Skills.

Detailed knowledge in SDLC essential.

Proven experience in the management of large complex development projects across multiple teams that are geographically dispersed.

Travel internationally and locally in support of active projects.

A valid passport.

ATTRIBUTES:

MUST be a self-starter, very articulate and able to adapt quickly in a fast paced environment.

Accuracy and reliability.

Ability to work within a team.

Excellent English oral and written skills.

Time flexibility.

