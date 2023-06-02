Our Financial Services Client is looking for a Scrum Master on a 12 month contract.
Purpose of the job
Enabling cross-functional teams to develop medium-to-complex business / customer/ financial advisor / employee solutions using the Agile way of working that integrates the business and technical needs.
Key Accountabilities
· Provide ongoing facilitation and coaching that enables the team to excel at agile development
· Facilitate medium-to-high complexity Agile initiatives from initiation through release
· Navigate and identify shared IT services required by the team in the delivery of its objectives
· Facilitate discussions leading to collective decision-making, goal setting and conflict resolution within the team
· Actively manage risks and external dependencies drawing in team members as appropriate
· Create and maintain the appropriate vehicles for open communication within the scrum team (e.g. ADO boards) to create a trusting and safe team environment
· Continuously seek to improve team performance by promoting joint accountability for results and solving productivity issues
· Focus on team metrics as quantitative input in Retrospectives
Qualifications
· Relevant business degree.
Experience
· Practical experience in working in a variety of business areas within IT. Understanding and experience of the various disciplines within IT and how they relate to each other.
· Good skills and knowledge of servant leadership, facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement and empowerment.
Knowledge
· Knowledge of Agile software development process (e.g. XP, Kanban, Scrum, etc.)
· Knowledge and/or experience with Agile techniques: User Stories, Test Driven Development, Continuous Integration, Continuous Testing, Paired Programming, Automated Testing
· Knowledge, experience or certification of Scaled Agile (SAFe) framework
Competencies
· Business Acumen
Capability to understand the business environment
· Network Building
Capability to build and maintain effective and constructive working relationships, partnerships or networks of contacts with people who are instrumental in achieving work-related goals
· Customer Excellence
Capability to identify and respond to current and future customer needs by providing excellence
· Analytical Thinking
Capability to build on a logical approach to address issues and to see patterns or connections between different situations
· Strategic Thinking
Capability to link long range vision to daily work
· Agility
Capability to simultaneously accept and adapt to change, as well as, remaining effective and task focused in a fast-paced environment
· People Development
Capability to foster long-term learning or development of self and others through coaching, managing performance and mentoring
· Effective Communication
Capability to transmit and receive information clearly and communicate effectively to others by considering their points of view in order to respond appropriately
· Teamwork
Capability to contribute to effective team performance by cooperation, openness and a commitment to business objectives
· Creative Thinking
Capability to think outside the box, search for and generate new ways of doing things to achieve utmost effectiveness and efficiency
· Entrepreneurship
Ability to take action to influence the direction of events and moves business forward by balancing opportunity and risk and developing new products and services
· Result Driven
Capability to focus personal efforts on achieving results consistent with the organization’s objectives
· Resolving Conflict
Ability to effectively deal with conflict in the team and find resolution in emotionally charged situations.
Desired Skills:
- Scaled Agile SAFe framework
- XP
- Kanban
- Scrum