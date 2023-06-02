Scrum Master

Our Financial Services Client is looking for a Scrum Master on a 12 month contract.

Purpose of the job

Enabling cross-functional teams to develop medium-to-complex business / customer/ financial advisor / employee solutions using the Agile way of working that integrates the business and technical needs.

Key Accountabilities

· Provide ongoing facilitation and coaching that enables the team to excel at agile development

· Facilitate medium-to-high complexity Agile initiatives from initiation through release

· Navigate and identify shared IT services required by the team in the delivery of its objectives

· Facilitate discussions leading to collective decision-making, goal setting and conflict resolution within the team

· Actively manage risks and external dependencies drawing in team members as appropriate

· Create and maintain the appropriate vehicles for open communication within the scrum team (e.g. ADO boards) to create a trusting and safe team environment

· Continuously seek to improve team performance by promoting joint accountability for results and solving productivity issues

· Focus on team metrics as quantitative input in Retrospectives

Qualifications

· Relevant business degree.

Experience

· Practical experience in working in a variety of business areas within IT. Understanding and experience of the various disciplines within IT and how they relate to each other.

· Good skills and knowledge of servant leadership, facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement and empowerment.

Knowledge

· Knowledge of Agile software development process (e.g. XP, Kanban, Scrum, etc.)

· Knowledge and/or experience with Agile techniques: User Stories, Test Driven Development, Continuous Integration, Continuous Testing, Paired Programming, Automated Testing

· Knowledge, experience or certification of Scaled Agile (SAFe) framework

Competencies

· Business Acumen

Capability to understand the business environment

· Network Building

Capability to build and maintain effective and constructive working relationships, partnerships or networks of contacts with people who are instrumental in achieving work-related goals

· Customer Excellence

Capability to identify and respond to current and future customer needs by providing excellence

· Analytical Thinking

Capability to build on a logical approach to address issues and to see patterns or connections between different situations

· Strategic Thinking

Capability to link long range vision to daily work

· Agility

Capability to simultaneously accept and adapt to change, as well as, remaining effective and task focused in a fast-paced environment

· People Development

Capability to foster long-term learning or development of self and others through coaching, managing performance and mentoring

· Effective Communication

Capability to transmit and receive information clearly and communicate effectively to others by considering their points of view in order to respond appropriately

· Teamwork

Capability to contribute to effective team performance by cooperation, openness and a commitment to business objectives

· Creative Thinking

Capability to think outside the box, search for and generate new ways of doing things to achieve utmost effectiveness and efficiency

· Entrepreneurship

Ability to take action to influence the direction of events and moves business forward by balancing opportunity and risk and developing new products and services

· Result Driven

Capability to focus personal efforts on achieving results consistent with the organization’s objectives

· Resolving Conflict

Ability to effectively deal with conflict in the team and find resolution in emotionally charged situations.

Desired Skills:

Scaled Agile SAFe framework

XP

Kanban

Scrum

