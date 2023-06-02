Senior CRM Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are seeking a Senior CRM Developer/Consultant to join our dynamic team.
Purpose of the role:
- The senior CRM Developer adheres to the prescribed architecture, Dynamics CRM best practices and company standards.
- Drives development of the solution while providing assistance and coaching to intermediate and junior developers.
- Flexible and versatile and sets an example of excellence for intermediate and junior CRM resources.
- Drives the production of quality code, solutions and products in a team environment
Qualification Required
- Matric
Preferred Qualification
- Azure Solutions Architect Expert
- Relevant IT Qualification
Experience Required
- 8 – 10 years experience in Developing Solutions
- Experience in leading technical teams
- Management experience
- Suitable domain experience
- Consulting experience
- Highly proficient in mentoring and leading technical people
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML