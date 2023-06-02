Senior CRM Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are seeking a Senior CRM Developer/Consultant to join our dynamic team.

Purpose of the role:

The senior CRM Developer adheres to the prescribed architecture, Dynamics CRM best practices and company standards.

Drives development of the solution while providing assistance and coaching to intermediate and junior developers.

Flexible and versatile and sets an example of excellence for intermediate and junior CRM resources.

Drives the production of quality code, solutions and products in a team environment

Qualification Required

Matric

Preferred Qualification

Azure Solutions Architect Expert

Relevant IT Qualification

Experience Required

8 – 10 years experience in Developing Solutions

Experience in leading technical teams

Management experience

Suitable domain experience

Consulting experience

Highly proficient in mentoring and leading technical people

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

