Senior CRM Developer

Jun 2, 2023

We are seeking a Senior CRM Developer/Consultant to join our dynamic team.

Purpose of the role:

  • The senior CRM Developer adheres to the prescribed architecture, Dynamics CRM best practices and company standards.

  • Drives development of the solution while providing assistance and coaching to intermediate and junior developers.

  • Flexible and versatile and sets an example of excellence for intermediate and junior CRM resources.

  • Drives the production of quality code, solutions and products in a team environment

Qualification Required

  • Matric

Preferred Qualification

  • Azure Solutions Architect Expert

  • Relevant IT Qualification

Experience Required

  • 8 – 10 years experience in Developing Solutions

  • Experience in leading technical teams

  • Management experience

  • Suitable domain experience

  • Consulting experience

  • Highly proficient in mentoring and leading technical people

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position