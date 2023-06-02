Senior Data Engineer – Johannesburg – up to R1.1m Per Annum at E – merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Sandown

An esteemed energy corporation with an extensive international presence is presently in search of a seasoned Senior Data Engineer to join their workforce. This company, recognized as a major player in the stock market, deals with vast amounts of data that guide their strategic decisions and ultimately enhance their financial performance.

If you are eager to explore new horizons as a Senior Data Engineer, this is an exceptional opportunity to showcase your abilities within a Big Data setting and propel your career forward.

If you possess a genuine passion for working with data and meet the qualifications outlined below, we encourage you to submit your application immediately!

Got The Skills?

SQL

Python

MS BI Stack (SSIS, SSAS, SSRS)

Azure

Spark

Data warehousing

Are You Qualified?

Degree (Data Engineering, Computer Science, or similar)

7+ years’ experience (5+ Data Engineering)

The Reference Number for this position is BRM56804 which is a Permanent position based in Sandton, Johannesburg offering a cost to company of up to R1.1m Per Annum negotiable on experience and ability.

Learn more/Apply for this position