Senior IT Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg

Main Purpose of the Role
The Senior IT Specialist is jointly responsible for the successful implementation of all Application insourcing as well as the management and support around the systems supporting business. This role acts as the Specialist for the abovementioned and will work closely alongside the Infrastructure Support, Application Support and Product Config & Implementation teams. The role will assume responsibility for IT Support, management and maintenance into and out of the WMS/ERP and surrounding systems, including creating integration specifications and mappings and designs between the new and existing application landscape via a highly structured integration architecture to ensure a high degree of modularity with loose coupling and enterprise class fault tolerance.
Job-Related Requirements
A Bachelor or Post grad in IT
An education or certification or demonstrable experience in enterprise integration platforms (BizTalk, IBM MQ, Sterling Integrator etc.)
An education or certification or solid demonstrable experience in systems architecture
5+ years’ experience in the IT industry of which minimum 3 years in a Technical Specialist / Integration Specialist / Software Architect role.
Experience with logistics related IT systems (TMS, WMS)
Demonstrable experience with project management and project management methodologies
Solid track record of implementations of integration projects (E.g.Prince2 and Agile/SCRUM)
Demonstrable experience with IT Architecture methodologies (E.g. TOGAF)
Knowledge and/or practical experience within the Transportation/Courier sector is preferable
An education or certification in Windows Server management/maintenance (Advance level support)
Demonstrable experience with VMWare (includes Installation, Support, Backup, and maintenance knowledge) and other Virtualization products
Infrastructure installation, support, and maintenance (including Fiber Switches, SAN, Physical servers) and the ability to scope, plan and deploy services as required.
Candidate must be able to provide recommendations on what is required based on the business need and ensure the systems deployed are maintained accordingly
Other minimum requirements
Own vehicle & drivers license
Ability and willingness to work long hours when required
Ability to work under pressure
Excellent verbal & written communication skills
Excellent administrative and organizational skills
Excellent analytical skills to understand and breakdown a problem into its components
Added Advantages
An education or certification in ITIL
Experience working with Linux/Unix and Windows scripting (Powershell – Windows, bash and korn –Unix/Linux)
Electives
A personality with Drive, Ownership and Proactiveness
Assertiveness, especially to ensure we remain within the clients enterprise guiderails
Ability to multitask and work under pressure
Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written
Ability to manage stakeholders that you depend on to complete your work
Solid understanding of logistics, preferably 3PL and parcel distribution
Ability to lead people towards meeting the organization’s vision, mission and goals
Excellent understanding and application of Services based architecture designs & implementations
Deep understanding and experience implementing synchronous and asynchronous integration solutions.
Well versed in hardware architecture, network design principles and IT security.
Strong IT infrastructure experience
Thinking both creatively and logically to resolve design and development problems
Ability to make decisions that produce high-quality results by applying technical knowledge, analyzing problems and calculating risks
Complex problem solving and critical thinking
Fluent in English, both oral and written
Ability to comply with governance processes and structure
A very strong aptitude for detail and willingness to get involved in the detail when required
Duties and Responsibilities
Advance Support/Maintenance skills on Operating systems and the physical hardware surround it.
Work closely with the product vendors and business clients and customers and ensure that solutions deployed are a sufficient as possible.
Responsible for IT systems and services provided to both business and other parties within the organization
Assist with Integration projects and ensure all WMS/ERP system integrations run as efficiently as possible (scripting/monitoring/upgrading/support)
Assist with Application management and support on Windows and non-Windows Operating systems(this includes in-house application and SaaS solutions)
Effectively and efficiently outline, deploy and maintain solutions as per business and IT needs (also constantly strive to improve services offered to the business)
Role will require afterhours standby services two weeks out of a month
Desired Skills:
- Infrastructure Support
- Application Support
- Integration Architecture
- IT Support
- Management
- Project Management